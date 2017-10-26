BRIEF-Kitov Pharmaceuticals announces phase III/IV clinical trial for KIT-302 successfully meets primary endpoint

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Kitov pharmaceuticals announces phase iii/iv clinical trial for kit-302 successfully meets primary endpoint, and also demonstrates drug candidate improves renal function
* Kitov pharmaceuticals holdings - study demonstrated that treatment with kit-302 led to a statistically significant reduction of serum creatinine
* Kitov pharmaceuticals- randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled renal function clinical trial for kit-302, met primary efficacy endpoint
* Kitov pharmaceuticals holdings ltd - anticipates completion and submission of kit-302 report to fda by january 2018
* Kitov pharmaceuticals - data from trial demonstrated kit-302 lowered systolic blood pressure a comparable amount to widely used antihypertension drug