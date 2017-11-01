BRIEF-Kitov pharmaceuticals announces receipt of FDA's favorable response to NT219's pre-ind meeting package

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals announces receipt of FDA’s favorable response to NT219’s pre-ind meeting package

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals - U.S. ‍FDA agreed to proposed Chemistry Manufacturing, Controls (CMC), preclinical, clinical development plans for NT219​

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - U.S. ‍FDA further agreed that one-month animal toxicology studies for NT219 would be sufficient to support ind​

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - U.S. ‍FDA further agreed that no toxicology studies of NT219 together with Gemcitabine would be necessary​

* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - ‍expect to submit ind with FDA for NT219​ during first half of 2019