June 21 (Reuters) - KITRON ASA:

* REG-KITRON SIGNS CONTRACT WITH HUSQVARNA GROUP

* ‍RECEIVED A CONTRACT WITH A POTENTIAL VALUE OF NOK 600 MILLION OVER A FIVE-YEAR PERIOD FROM HUSQVARNA GROUP​

PRODUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT KITRON'S PLANT IN LITHUANIA.