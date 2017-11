Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kiwi Property Group Ltd

* ‍Shareholders will receive interim cash dividend of 3.425 cents per share for HY ended 30 Sept ​

* ‍Continue to project cash dividend for year ending 31 March 2018 to be 6.85 NZ cents per share​

* HY after tax profit NZ$47.9 million, up 5%​

* ‍HY revenue from ordinary activities NZ$124.1 million, up 8.1 percent