Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co LP -

* KKR becomes shareholder of PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo TBK.

* ‍KKR makes its investment from its Asian Fund III​

* Has acquired an approximate 12.64% stake in PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo TBK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)