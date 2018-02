BRIEF-KKR & Co. L.P. Reports Q4 Net Income Per Common Unit $0.32

Feb 8 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Lp:

* KKR & CO. L.P. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* KKR & CO LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT WAS $0.32 ‍​

* KKR & CO LP QTRLY AFTER-TAX ECONOMIC NET INCOME PER ADJUSTED UNIT WAS $0.48

* KKR & CO LP - ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT QUARTER-END WERE $168 BILLION, UP 30%, COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016‍​

* KKR & CO LP - BOOK VALUE WAS $11.7 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 OR $14.20 PER OUTSTANDING ADJUSTED UNIT

* KKR & CO LP - KKR’S SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EVALUATING WHETHER TO CONVERT FROM A PARTNERSHIP TO A CORPORATION

* KKR & CO LP - FEES AND OTHER REVENUE FOR QUARTER WERE $941.6 MILLION VERSUS $481.5 MILLION