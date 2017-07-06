FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-KKR & Co, on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings, certain units of co entered 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 6, 2017 / 8:57 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-KKR & Co, on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings, certain units of co entered 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP:

* KKR & Co LP - on June 29, KKR Capital Markets Holdings L.p, certain units of co entered a 364-day revolving credit agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd

* KKR & Co LP - agreement provides for revolving borrowings of up to $750 million, expires on June 28, 2018 - sec filing

* KKR & Co LP - borrowings under agreement may only be used to facilitate settlement of debt transactions syndicated by kkr's capital markets business

* KKR & Co LP - borrowings of up to $750 million, ranks pari passu with existing $500 million credit facility provided for KKR's capital markets business Source text (bit.ly/2tNJSJ1) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.