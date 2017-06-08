FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-KKR, Pandora agree to brief extension of pre-closing period related to KKR investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* Statement from Pandora regarding KKR agreement

* Pandora Media - KKR, Pandora agreed to brief extension of pre-closing period related to KKR investment

* Pandora Media -if Pandora determines KKR investment continues to be in best interest, KKR investment will close immediately following expiry of extended period

* Pandora Media - KKR, co agreed to extension of co's termination right to enable it to explore interest by an investor in making minority investment in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

