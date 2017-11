Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp:

* KKR & CO LP - ‍JOINING WITH RON VOIGT TO WORK TOGETHER TO IDENTIFY AND ACQUIRE MID-MARKET BUSINESSES IN INDUSTRIALS SECTOR​

* KKR & CO LP - ‍TOGETHER WITH KKR VOIGT WILL FOCUS ON ACQUIRING MANUFACTURING BUSINESSES GENERATING ROUGHLY $25 TO $50 MILLION OF EBITDA​