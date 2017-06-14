FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance qtrly EPS $0.39
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance qtrly EPS $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust Inc

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc - qtrly reported net core earnings of $8.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share of common stock‍​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust-adopted program to repurchase in open market up to $100 million of stock over 12 month period commencing on or about june 14 ‍​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net interest income $9 million versus $5.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.