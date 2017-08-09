FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
August 9, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Q2 reported earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc qtrly reported net core earnings of $13.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted share of common stock

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc qtrly reported earnings per share $0.30 ‍​

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc says company’s book value per share of common stock was $19.83 at June 30, 2017

* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc qtrly total net interest income $14.2 million versus $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

