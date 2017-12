Dec 27 (Reuters) - Kkr & Co Lp:

* KKR TO ACQUIRE PETVET CARE CENTERS

* KKR & CO LP - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* KKR & CO LP - IS ACQUIRING PETVET FROM ONTARIO TEACHERS' PENSION PLAN, L CATTERTON, AND OTHER EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS