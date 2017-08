June 23 (Reuters) - KLASSIK RADIO AG:

* H1 SALES INCREASE OF 8 PERCENT TO SLIGHTLY OVER 5 MILLION EUROS

* H1 EBITDA IMPROVED FROM EUR -79 THOUSAND TO APPROX. EUR 200 THOUSAND COMPARED TO YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)