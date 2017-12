Dec 7 (Reuters) - Klepierre:

* REG-KLEPIERRE CLOSES BOND TENDER OFFER

* ‍CLOSES TENDER OFFER IT LAUNCHED ON NOVEMBER 28, 2017 FOR FOUR BONDS​

* AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT TENDERED ON FOUR BONDS AMOUNTED TO €96.7 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)