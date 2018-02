Feb 22 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd:

* KLONDEX INCREASES CREDIT FACILITIES TO $45 MILLION, COMPLIMENTING 2018 CASH FLOW INITIATIVES; COMPANY MANAGEMENT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BMO GLOBAL METALS AND MINING CONFERENCE

* KLONDEX MINES LTD - HAS INCREASED ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES BY $10 MILLION TO $45 MILLION