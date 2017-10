Oct 19 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd:

* Klondex reports third quarter operating results; reiterates full-year total company production guidance of 213,000 - 230,000 geos

* Klondex Mines Ltd - ‍mined a total of 54,166 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 ​

* Klondex Mines Ltd - in Q3, ‍produced and sold a total of 40,818 and 38,012 gold equivalent ounces, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: