Feb 2 (Reuters) - Klepierre:

* REG-KLÉPIERRE ANNOUNCES THE DISPOSAL OF TWO RETAIL MALLS FOR €212M

* DISPOSAL OF TWO RETAIL MALLS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF EUR 212.2 MILLION (INCLUDING TRANSFER DUTIES) TO CARMILA.

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN Q1 THIS YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)