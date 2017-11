Nov 15 (Reuters) - KLOVERN:

* KLÖVERN AB: KLÖVERN ISSUES BONDS OF SEK 850 MILLION UNDER THE NEW MTN PROGRAMME

* ‍ISSUED BONDS IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF SEK 850 MILLION​

* ‍BONDS HAVE A TENOR OF FOUR YEARS, CARRY FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF THREE MONTHS STIBOR + 170 BASIS POINTS​

* BONDS ‍HAVE A FINAL MATURITY IN NOVEMBER 2021.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)