Feb 9 (Reuters) - Klovern:

* ANNOUNCES A REVISED MANDATORY PUBLIC CASH OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF TOBIN PROPERTIES

* ‍AS REVISED COMPENSATION, CO OFFERS SEK 22.65 IN CASH/ORDINARY EARNINGS PER SHARE, SEK 108.50 IN CASH/CLASS A PREFERENCE SHARE IN TOBIN NOT ALREADY OWNED BY OFFEROR​

* THE OFFER IS FULLY FINANCED BY EXISTING AND AVAILABLE CASH AND THROUGH AVAILABLE CREDIT FACILITIES