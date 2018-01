Jan 25 (Reuters) - KLOVERN:

* KLÖVERN AB: KLÖVERN ISSUES BONDS OF SEK 1,500 MILLION

* ‍BONDS HAVE TENOR OF ABOUT THREE YEARS AND FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF THREE-MONTHS STIBOR + 350 BASIS POINTS​

* ‍BONDS HAVE FINAL MATURITY IN FEBRUARY 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)