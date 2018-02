BRIEF-Klövern: Mandatory Public Cash Offer To Tobin Shareholders

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Klovern:

* REG-KLÖVERN AB: KLÖVERN ANNOUNCES A MANDATORY PUBLIC CASH OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TOBIN

* ‍AS COMPENSATION, OFFEROR OFFERS SEK 20 IN CASH PER ORDINARY SHARE AND SEK 108.50 IN CASH PER CLASS A PREFERENCE SHARE IN TOBIN PROPERTIES THAT ARE NOT ALREADY OWNED BY OFFEROR​

* ‍ANNOUNCES, THROUGH SUBSIDIARY DAGON SWEDEN AB ( “OFFEROR”) A MANDATORY PUBLIC CASH OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF TOBIN PROPERTIES AB (PUBL)​

* ‍MANDATORY PUBLIC CASH OFFER TO TENDER ALL OUTSTANDING ORDINARY SHARES AND CLASS A PREFERENCE SHARES IN TOBIN PROPERTIES TO OFFEROR​

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF OFFER CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 367,764,557 BASED ON IN TOTAL 13,962,157 OUTSTANDING SHARES IN TOBIN PROPERTIES​

‍OFFEROR OWNS 7,500,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN TOBIN PROPERTIES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 40 PERCENT OF TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES​