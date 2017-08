June 22 (Reuters) - KLOVERN:

* KLÖVERN AB (PUBL): KLÖVERN LAUNCHES A PROJECT IN GOTHENBURG

* ‍ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION WITH ÅBY TRAVSÄLLSKAP IN A DEVELOPMENT PROJECT ENCOMPASSING AROUND SEK 500 MILLION​

* TOTAL RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 50 MILLION PER YEAR

* MOVING IN IS PLANNED FOR Q1 OF 2019