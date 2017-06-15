FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-KMG Chemicals Inc enters into a new credit agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 15, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-KMG Chemicals Inc enters into a new credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - KMG Chemicals Inc:

* KMG Chemicals Inc - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a new credit agreement

* KMG Chemicals-credit agreement provides for 7 year syndicated senior secured term loan of $550 million, 5year senior secured revolving credit facility of $50 million

* KMG Chemicals Inc - credit agreement and related loan documents replace the company’s prior second amended and restated credit agreement

* KMG Chemicals Inc - prior credit facility, and all commitments thereunder, were terminated effective June 15, 2017

* KMG Chemicals Inc - proceeds from the term loan under the credit agreement was used to finance the acquisition of Flowchem Holdings LLC, related costs

* KMG Chemicals Inc - proceeds from tern loan also used to repay in full $31 million outstanding indebtedness under prior credit facility Source text:(bit.ly/2sfZUb9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.