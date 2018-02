Feb 22 (Reuters) - KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :

* ‍Net profit in 2017 was 195 billion tenge ($599 million) compared with 132 billion tenge ($385 million) in 2016;​

* ‍Revenue in 2017 was up 32 percent year-on-year at 956 billion tenge ($2.933 billion);​

* Revenue increase is the result of a 24 percent rise in the Brent oil price, an increased share of export sales and an improved oil products price environment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)