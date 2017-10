Oct 25 (Reuters) - KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production says:

* Produced 8,884 thousand tonnes of crude oil (239 kbopd) in the first nine months of 2017;

* Output was 3 percent lower than in the same period of 2016​;

* Production declined mainly due to a fewer wells drilled and performance of the existing well stock.