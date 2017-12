Dec 8 (Reuters) - KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP) :

* Says ‍board has unanimously approved launch of a conditional tender offer to repurchase all of its outstanding global depository recepts (GDR) at a price of $14.00 per GDR.

* JP Morgan is advising KMG EP, Rotschild and HSBC are advising independent non-executive directors.

* Offer values company at about $5.6 billion. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)