Jan 30 (Reuters) - UNIWHEELS AG:

* SAYS THAT KNF RESOLVED TO GRANT CONSENT TO REVOKE DE-MATERIALIZATION OF CO‘S SHARES AS OF FEB. 20

* FOLLOWING KNF'S RESOLUTION CO'S SHARES WILL NO LONGER BE LISTED ON WSE STARTING FROM FEB. 20