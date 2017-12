Dec 18 (Reuters) - BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA:

* KNF RECOMMENDS BOS TO KEEP OWN FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT IN RELATION TO THE RISK RESULTING FROM FX MORTGAGES AT 0.88 P.P. OVER THE AMOUNT OF TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (TCR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)