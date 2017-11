Nov 9 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc:

* Knight reports third quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S‍​

* Qtrly ‍revenues were $1.9 million, a decrease of 2 percent versus same period in prior year​

* All currencies are Canadian‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: