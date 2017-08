Aug 14 (Reuters) - Knoll Inc

* Knoll Inc - Charles Rayfield will receive an annual base salary of $300,000 as senior vp and CFO - sec filing​

* Knoll Inc - ‍on August 9, 2017, board of directors of company voted to increase size of company's board of directors from ten members to eleven members​