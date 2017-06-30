FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 4:42 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Knorr Bremse says calls for EGM at takeover target Haldex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse AG

* Says continues to pursue merger clearance process and offer for Haldex with full commitment

* Says does not share view of Haldex board of directors

* Says extraordinary general meeting in Haldex requested to be held without delay

* Says has asked SSC to withhold further dealings with Knorr-Bremse's application for extension of acceptance period for now

* Says has today submitted a comprehensive divestiture commitment to EU commission in an effort to dispel the commission's doubts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

