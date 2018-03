Feb 28 (Reuters) - Knowbella Tech LLC:

* KNOWBELLA TECH ANNOUNCES INTENT TO CONDUCT FIRST TIER 2 REGULATION A+ INITIAL COIN OFFERING (ICO)

* KNOWBELLA TECH SAYS INTENDS TO FILE AN OFFERING STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC TO CONDUCT A $50 MILLION REGULATION A+ SECURITIES OFFERING IN U.S.

* ‍KNOWBELLA TECH SAYS PROCEEDS OF COIN OFFERING TO BE USED PRIMARILY TO LAUNCH A BLOCKCHAIN-ENABLED OPEN SCIENCE COLLABORATION PLATFORM​