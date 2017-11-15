FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KnowledgeSuite announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 18
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 15, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-KnowledgeSuite announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - KnowledgeSuite Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 18, 2017, under the symbol “3999”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 295,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 240,000 shares and privately held 55,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,000 yen per share with total offering amount will be 590 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Ichiyoshi Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd included eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/k5CKok Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
