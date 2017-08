June 29 (Reuters) - Kobayashi Yoko Co Ltd:

* Says its unit, Fujitomi Co Ltd, will purchase 6,460 shares of H.S. Life Small Amount&Short Time Insurance Co Ltd, for 9.7 million yen in all

* Says Fujitomi will hold 94.7 percent stake in H.S. Life Small Amount&Short Time Insurance, up from 0

* Effective date July 6

