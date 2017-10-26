FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kobe Steel says suspects 4 new cases of inappropriate action on data
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Kobe Steel says suspects 4 new cases of inappropriate action on data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel says:

* suspects 4 new cases of inappropriate action on data

* established third-party investigation team on Thursday comprising 3 lawyers

* outside panel aims to complete its probe by year-end

* 229 customers out of 525 confirmed safety of products that used materials with faulty data from Kobe Steel

* another 91 customers found “no immediate” safety issues on products that used Kobe Steel materials

* no customers found any cases requiring recall of products that used materials from Kobe involving data fabrication Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher, Yuka Obayashi, Taiga Uranaka)

