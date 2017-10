Oct 3 (Reuters) - Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* says settled share purchases in buyback offer on Oct 3, its Radenska, which was the bidder, now holds approximately 5 percent of Kofola shares

* says Radenska purchased from the interested parties a total of 1,114,750 shares of Kofola for a price of CZK 440 per share