Oct 10 (Reuters) - Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Ltd

* Announces renounceable non-underwritten rights cum warrant issue of 299 million shares at price of S$0.055 for each share​

* ‍Expects net proceeds about S$10.6 million if warrants are not exercised; net proceeds S$29.9 million if warrants are exercised​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: