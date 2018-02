Feb 12 (Reuters) - Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Ltd :

* ‍FY REVENUE S$298.4 MILLION VERSUS S$202.3 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT S$‍7 MILLION VERSUS S$6.1 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSES FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 0.10 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE​‍​