BRIEF-Kohls Corp says enters into a second amended and restated credit agreement​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* Kohls Corp - ‍on November 3, 2017, Kohl’s Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement​

* Kohls Corp - ‍credit agreement provides for a $1.0 billion senior unsecured five-year revolving credit facility​

* Kohls Corp - ‍company may request an increase in revolving credit commitments under facility of up to $300.0 million in certain circumstances​

* Kohls Corp - ‍events of default under credit agreement include a change of control of company and company's default of other debt exceeding $75.0 million​