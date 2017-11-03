FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kohls Corp says enters into a second amended and restated credit agreement​
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 3, 2017 / 8:41 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Kohls Corp says enters into a second amended and restated credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp:

* Kohls Corp - ‍on November 3, 2017, Kohl’s Corporation entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement​

* Kohls Corp - ‍credit agreement provides for a $1.0 billion senior unsecured five-year revolving credit facility​

* Kohls Corp - ‍company may request an increase in revolving credit commitments under facility of up to $300.0 million in certain circumstances​

* Kohls Corp - ‍events of default under credit agreement include a change of control of company and company's default of other debt exceeding $75.0 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ytpWhE) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.