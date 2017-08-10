FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kohl's Corporation posts Q2 adj. earnings $1.24/shr
August 10, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Kohl's Corporation posts Q2 adj. earnings $1.24/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp

* Kohl's Corporation reports second quarter financial results

* Kohls Corp - qtrly sales $‍4,144​ million versus $4,182 million last year

* Kohls Corp - qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.24​

* Kohls Corp - qtrly comparable store sales down ‍0.4​ percent

* Kohls Corp - ‍on August 8, 2017, Kohl's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.55 per share​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $4.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share excluding items $1.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

