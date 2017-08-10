BRIEF-Kohl's Corporation posts Q2 adj. earnings $1.24/shr

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp
* Kohl's Corporation reports second quarter financial results
* Kohls Corp - qtrly sales $4,144 million versus $4,182 million last year
* Kohls Corp - qtrly earnings per share $1.24
* Kohls Corp - qtrly comparable store sales down 0.4 percent
* Kohls Corp - on August 8, 2017, Kohl's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.55 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $4.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share excluding items $1.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: