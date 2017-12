Dec 8(Reuters) - Kokusai Chart Corp

* Says Nakabayashi Co Ltd will increase voting power in the company to 51.3 percent and will become top shareholder of the company

* Says its current top shareholder TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION will cut voting power in the company to 5.6 percent from 56.6 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the company

* Effective Dec. 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xeh9LK

