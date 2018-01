Jan 23 (Reuters) - KOMAX HOLDING AG:

* SAYS IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, KOMAX GROUP RECORDED SIGNIFICANT INCREASES IN BOTH ORDER INTAKE AND REVENUES

* SAYS AT CHF 449.7 MILLION, ORDER INTAKE WAS UP 21.5% ON PRIOR YEAR (CHF 370.2 MILLION)

* SAYS FY 2017 REVENUES INCREASED BY AROUND 10% TO APPROXIMATELY CHF 410 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 373 MILLION)