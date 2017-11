Nov 3 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As

* confirms intention to pay out 60 percent of recurring net profit in 2017 as dividend

* COO Libor Lofler says expects total deposits to grow more than 10 percent this year but to decelerate next year

* CFO Jiri Sperl says targeting mid-single digit loan growth in fy 2017, with risk it will be less Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)