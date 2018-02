BRIEF-Komercni Banka sees lending growth in mid-single digits in 2018

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Komercni Banka As:

* KOMERCNI BANKA CFO SAYS NOT EXPECTING ANY ONE-OFFS IN 2018

* KOMERCNI BANKA CFO SAYS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DIVIDEND IS FOR ONE YEAR, INTENDS TO PAY 65 PERCENT OF 2018 REPORTED ATTRIBUTABLE NET PROFIT

* KOMERCNI BANKA CFO SAYS EXPECTS LENDING GROWTH IN MID SINGLE DIGITS IN 2018

* KOMERCNI BANKA CFO SAYS WE ARE EXPECTING A GRADUAL INCREASE IN CNB‘S COUNTERCYCLICAL BUFFER GIVEN ECONOMIC CYCLE

* KOMERCNI BANKA CFO SAYS EXPECTS REVENUES BROADLY FLATTISH IN 2018 BUT STRUCTURE HEALTHIER