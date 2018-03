Feb 28 (Reuters) - Komplett Bank Asa:

* KOMPLETT BANK APPOINTS NEW CFO AND ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS EXECUTIVE

* ‍KRISTIAN SJUVE, CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HE WILL PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES OUTSIDE OF COMPANY

* ‍KRISTIAN SJUVE, CFO WILL STEP DOWN FROM POSITION AS CFO FOR KOMPLETT BANK WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2018​

* KOMPLETT BANK - ‍JAN HAGLUND WILL FROM SAME DATE ASSUME ROLE OF CFO WHILE RETAINING RESPONSIBILITY FOR STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT AND EXECUTION​