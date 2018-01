Jan 12 (Reuters) - Konami Holdings Corp

* Says it set up a JV, KONAMI AMUSEMENT (THAILAND) CO., LTD. on Jan. 11, which is engaged in the co’s products related sale and service provision

* Says the JV was capitalized at 4 million baht (about 13 million yen)

* Says it holds 49 percent stake in the JV

