March 9(Reuters) - Konfoong Materials International Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit KFMI JAPAN, with registered capital of 301 million yen and total investment of 602 million yen

* Says new unit will be mainly engaged in import and sales of film making related products

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TfR2xj

