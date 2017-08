June 15 (Reuters) - Kong Sun Holdings Ltd :

* Kong Sun Yongtai Investment entered into Jiayuguan acquisition agreement with Beijing Huayuan Hongsheng Energy Technology

* Aggregate consideration for Jiayuguan acquisition is RMB123.4 million

* Unit Kong Sun Yongtai Investment entered into Lintan acquisition agreement with Beijing Huayuan Hongsheng Energy Technology

* Aggregate consideration for Lintan acquisition is RMB87.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: