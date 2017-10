Oct 19 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA:

* A POSSIBLE DIVESTITURE OF EPOWER

* ‍ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH A POTENTIAL BUYER TO DIVEST ITS EPOWER BUSINESS WHICH IS HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN​

* ‍AS A RESULT OF THIS, KA IS CONSIDERING TO DIVEST ITS EPOWER BUSINESS​