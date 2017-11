Nov 8 (Reuters) - KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA

* ‍REVENUES WERE MEUR 240.7 IN Q3, MEUR 22.4 (10.3%) ABOVE Q3 LAST YEAR​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBIT AMOUNTED TO MEUR 7.7 IN Q3, MEUR 7.1 ABOVE Q3 LAST YEAR.​

* FOR THE LAST QUARTER OF THE YEAR EXPECTS REVENUES OF AROUND €260 MILLION.‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)